Three UCI Pro Continental teams and 18 WorldTour outfits will race on the white roads of Tuscany on Saturday March 4

21 teams will take the start of the 11th edition of Strade Bianche on Saturday March 4, where a new winner of the Italian one-day race will be crowned

Taking on the white roads of Tuscany in March will be all 18 WorldTour squads and three UCI Pro Continental teams.

Strade Bianche became a WorldTour race for 2017 after the UCI reformed its top tier. Despite the fact WorldTour teams are not obliged to attend newly promoted races, all the top squads will be present with a team on the Strade Bianche start list.

The 175km route does not include any long climbs but instead gains its elevation in short, sharp bursts. There are 11 sectors of white road – the famous unmade gravel surface – covering approximately 62km of the total 175km.

The race has been won by top tier riders on each previous occasion, with the now retired Fabian Cancellara a three time winner, earning him the right to have a sector named in his honour.

Strade Bianche 2017 start list (provisional)

Bahrain-Merida

VISCONTI Giovanni

NIBALI Vincenzo

BOARO Manuele

CINK Ondrej

GARCIA CORTINA Ivan

NOVAK Domen

PER David

SIUTSOU Kanstantsin

Astana

GRIVKO Andrei

MOSER Moreno

GATTO Oscar

ARU Fabio

GRUZDEV Dmitriy

Movistar

BENNATI Daniele

OLIVEIRA Nelson

BETANCUR Carlos

Quick-Step Floors

BRAMBILLA Gianluca

STYBAR Zdenek

VAKOC Petr

Team Sky

KWIATKOWSKI Michal

MOSCON Gianni

ROSA Diego

Cannondale-Drapac

VANMARCKE Sep

URAN Rigoberto

FDJ

PINOT Thibaut

REICHENBACH Sebastien

LUDVIGSSON Tobias

Ag2r La Mondiale

PETERS Nans

GENIEZ Alexandre

LottoNL-Jumbo

DE TIER Floris

ROGLIC Primoz

VERMEULEN Alexey

GESINK Robert

Trek-Segafredo

FELLINE Fabio

VAN POPPEL Boy

ALAFACI Eugenio

REIJNEN Kiel

PEDERSEN Mads

COLEDAN Marco

IRIZAR Markel

STUYVEN Jasper

BMC Racing

VAN AVERMAET Greg

Katusha-Alpecin

Lotto-Soudal

BENOOT Tiesj

DE BIE Sean

DE CLERCQ Bart

MAES Nikolas

MARCZYNSKI Tomasz

MONFORT Maxime

ROELANDTS Jurgen

WELLENS Tim

UAE Team Emirates



Team Sunweb

DUMOULIN Tom

TEN DAM Laurens

HAGA Chad

KELDERMAN Wilco

PREIDLER Georg

SINKELDAM Ramon

TEUNISSEN Mike

TIMMER Albert

Bora-Hansgrohe

SAGAN Peter

Dimension Data

Orica-Scott

KEUKELEIRE Jens

Bardiani-CSF

PACINOTTI Nicolò

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

Nippo-Vini Fantini

BAGIOLI Nicola

CANOLA Marco

SANTAROMITA Ivan

UCHIMA Kohei