Strade Bianche 2017 start list

Three UCI Pro Continental teams and 18 WorldTour outfits will race on the white roads of Tuscany on Saturday March 4

TAGS:

21 teams will take the start of the 11th edition of Strade Bianche on Saturday March 4, where a new winner of the Italian one-day race will be crowned

Taking on the white roads of Tuscany in March will be all 18 WorldTour squads and three UCI Pro Continental teams.

Strade Bianche became a WorldTour race for 2017 after the UCI reformed its top tier. Despite the fact WorldTour teams are not obliged to attend newly promoted races, all the top squads will be present with a team on the Strade Bianche start list.

The 175km route does not include any long climbs but instead gains its elevation in short, sharp bursts. There are 11 sectors of white road – the famous unmade gravel surface – covering approximately 62km of the total 175km.

The race has been won by top tier riders on each previous occasion, with the now retired Fabian Cancellara a three time winner, earning him the right to have a sector named in his honour.

Strade Bianche 2017 start list (provisional)

Bahrain-Merida

VISCONTI Giovanni
NIBALI Vincenzo
BOARO Manuele
CINK Ondrej
GARCIA CORTINA Ivan
NOVAK Domen
PER David
SIUTSOU Kanstantsin

Astana

GRIVKO Andrei
MOSER Moreno
GATTO Oscar
ARU Fabio
GRUZDEV Dmitriy

Movistar

BENNATI Daniele
OLIVEIRA Nelson
BETANCUR Carlos

Quick-Step Floors

BRAMBILLA Gianluca
STYBAR Zdenek
VAKOC Petr

Team Sky

KWIATKOWSKI Michal
MOSCON Gianni
ROSA Diego

Cannondale-Drapac

VANMARCKE Sep
URAN Rigoberto

FDJ

PINOT Thibaut
REICHENBACH Sebastien
LUDVIGSSON Tobias

Ag2r La Mondiale

PETERS Nans
GENIEZ Alexandre

LottoNL-Jumbo

DE TIER Floris
ROGLIC Primoz
VERMEULEN Alexey
GESINK Robert

Trek-Segafredo

FELLINE Fabio
VAN POPPEL Boy
ALAFACI Eugenio
REIJNEN Kiel
PEDERSEN Mads
COLEDAN Marco
IRIZAR Markel
STUYVEN Jasper

BMC Racing

VAN AVERMAET Greg

Katusha-Alpecin

Lotto-Soudal

BENOOT Tiesj
DE BIE Sean
DE CLERCQ Bart
MAES Nikolas
MARCZYNSKI Tomasz
MONFORT Maxime
ROELANDTS Jurgen
WELLENS Tim

UAE Team Emirates

Team Sunweb

DUMOULIN Tom
TEN DAM Laurens
HAGA Chad
KELDERMAN Wilco
PREIDLER Georg
SINKELDAM Ramon
TEUNISSEN Mike
TIMMER Albert

Bora-Hansgrohe

SAGAN Peter

Dimension Data

Orica-Scott

KEUKELEIRE Jens

Bardiani-CSF

PACINOTTI Nicolò

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

Nippo-Vini Fantini

BAGIOLI Nicola
CANOLA Marco
SANTAROMITA Ivan
UCHIMA Kohei