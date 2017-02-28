Three UCI Pro Continental teams and 18 WorldTour outfits will race on the white roads of Tuscany on Saturday March 4
21 teams will take the start of the 11th edition of Strade Bianche on Saturday March 4, where a new winner of the Italian one-day race will be crowned
Taking on the white roads of Tuscany in March will be all 18 WorldTour squads and three UCI Pro Continental teams.
Strade Bianche became a WorldTour race for 2017 after the UCI reformed its top tier. Despite the fact WorldTour teams are not obliged to attend newly promoted races, all the top squads will be present with a team on the Strade Bianche start list.
The 175km route does not include any long climbs but instead gains its elevation in short, sharp bursts. There are 11 sectors of white road – the famous unmade gravel surface – covering approximately 62km of the total 175km.
The race has been won by top tier riders on each previous occasion, with the now retired Fabian Cancellara a three time winner, earning him the right to have a sector named in his honour.
Strade Bianche 2017 start list (provisional)
Bahrain-Merida
VISCONTI Giovanni
NIBALI Vincenzo
BOARO Manuele
CINK Ondrej
GARCIA CORTINA Ivan
NOVAK Domen
PER David
SIUTSOU Kanstantsin
Astana
GRIVKO Andrei
MOSER Moreno
GATTO Oscar
ARU Fabio
GRUZDEV Dmitriy
Movistar
BENNATI Daniele
OLIVEIRA Nelson
BETANCUR Carlos
Quick-Step Floors
BRAMBILLA Gianluca
STYBAR Zdenek
VAKOC Petr
Team Sky
KWIATKOWSKI Michal
MOSCON Gianni
ROSA Diego
Cannondale-Drapac
VANMARCKE Sep
URAN Rigoberto
FDJ
PINOT Thibaut
REICHENBACH Sebastien
LUDVIGSSON Tobias
Ag2r La Mondiale
PETERS Nans
GENIEZ Alexandre
LottoNL-Jumbo
DE TIER Floris
ROGLIC Primoz
VERMEULEN Alexey
GESINK Robert
Trek-Segafredo
FELLINE Fabio
VAN POPPEL Boy
ALAFACI Eugenio
REIJNEN Kiel
PEDERSEN Mads
COLEDAN Marco
IRIZAR Markel
STUYVEN Jasper
BMC Racing
VAN AVERMAET Greg
Katusha-Alpecin
Lotto-Soudal
BENOOT Tiesj
DE BIE Sean
DE CLERCQ Bart
MAES Nikolas
MARCZYNSKI Tomasz
MONFORT Maxime
ROELANDTS Jurgen
WELLENS Tim
UAE Team Emirates
Team Sunweb
DUMOULIN Tom
TEN DAM Laurens
HAGA Chad
KELDERMAN Wilco
PREIDLER Georg
SINKELDAM Ramon
TEUNISSEN Mike
TIMMER Albert
Bora-Hansgrohe
SAGAN Peter
Dimension Data
Orica-Scott
KEUKELEIRE Jens
Bardiani-CSF
PACINOTTI Nicolò
Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
Nippo-Vini Fantini
BAGIOLI Nicola
CANOLA Marco
SANTAROMITA Ivan
UCHIMA Kohei