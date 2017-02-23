Top Team Sky coach leaves to take charge of Australian Olympic effort; Shane Sutton misses out

Simon Jones has been Head of Performance Support and Innovation at Team Sky for the last three years

Senior Team Sky coach Simon Jones has left the team to join Cycling Australia where he will take up a role as High Performance Director.

Jones has been Head of Performance Support and Innovation at the British team since 2014, having previously been endurance coach at British Cycling between 2003 and 2007 before working with the Western Australia Institute of Sport for six years.

In his role at Team Sky, Jones has been charged with making sure the team are supplied with the latest technology and innovations, finding many of the “marginal gains” that the team are famous for.

Jones was one of seven candidates to be interviewed for the role, with former British Cycling performance director Shane Sutton reportedly one of those to miss out.

In a statement through Cycling Australia, Jones, who has dual British/Australian nationality, said that he was looking forward to his new role, which he will begin on April 3.

“The opportunities to lead a national cycling program do not come around very often and I’m excited and privileged to be a part of the Australian cycling team.”

Cycling Australia CEO Nicholas Green was also pleased with the appointment.

“With more than two decades of consistent success at the highest level, Simon brings a tremendous level of experience and knowledge into the organisation and we consider him an outstanding choice for the role.”