Thibaut Pinot’s Strava stats show just how tough yesterday’s Tirreno stage was

Big day out for the Frenchman

If you watched yesterday’s stage of Tirreno-Adriatico, you would have been able to see what a hard race it was, with much more pain etched into the riders’ faces than you might of expected from glancing at the route profile.

And if you need the number’s to tell how hard a day it was, then take a look at second-placed Thibaut Pinot’s Strava stats from this big day in the saddle.

The map tells much of the story, as the race crossed half the width of Italy over 209km from Rieto to Fermo, making this the second longest stage of the race.

Combined with its length, the stage featured much more climbing than you might expect from a day with only three mountains points, with Pinot racking up just short of 3,000m of climbing, including the 22 per cent gradients which allowed Nairo Quintana to briefly open a gap in the final kilometres.

Despite being such a tough stage, Pinot still managed to average a very impressive 42kph, picking up two KOMs in the final kiloemetres as he first followed Quintana’s attack, then sprinted to second on the stage behind Peter Sagan.

The bad news is that Pinot has not included his power and heart rate data in his ride, meaning you can’t compare yourself directly (which, come to think of it, might be a good thing).