Three races and three summit finishes: today looks like a great day for cycling fans

Tour of Oman, Ruta del Sol, and Volta ao Algarve all contribute to a bumper day of climbing

If you like summit finishes (and let’s face it, who doesn’t) then today is a great day to be a bike racing fan.

There are three major races on the agenda today (the Tour of Oman, the Ruta del Sol, and the Volta ao Algarve) all three of which feature uphill finishes.

Stage three of the Tour of Oman was the tamest of the three, with a 2.8km climb averaging 6.5 per cent. However that was still enough to cause a significant shake-up, with only eight riders crossing the line in the same time as stage winner Soren Kragh Anderesen.

The only problem was that with the complete lack of TV coverage of the race (despite television cameras being at the race), nobody was able to watch it…

Better news is that this afternoon sees two more summit finishes at the Ruta del Sol and the Volta ao Algarve, both of which you’ll be able to watch live on Eurosport.

>>> Ruta del Sol 2017 TV guide

At 15:00 (GMT) you can tune in to watch the finish of the Ruta del Sol on the Peña del Águila, which may not be long, at just 5.3km, but packs a punch with an average gradient of nearly 10 per cent.

Alejandro Valverde is currently leading the race after winning stage two, but there are 10 riders within five seconds of his lead, and Alberto Contador looked incredibly lively on Wednesday’s final climb.

An hour later on the same channel and it will be time for the third summit finish of the day, with the Volta ao Algarve returning to familiar territory to finish on the Alto da Fóia.

Stage two of the race finished in the same location in 2016 when Luis-Leon Sanchez emerged victorious, with Geraint Thomas coming in second to set up his overall victory.

The climb is slightly longer than the Peña del Águila at 7.3km, but has a steadier and kinder average gradient of six per cent.

There aren’t many big-name climbers in the south of Portugal, but that doesn’t mean it won’t a be a great watch, with Dan Martin among the favourites.