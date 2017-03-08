Tirreno-Adriatico 2017 stage one team time trial start times

When is each team off the start ramp on the opening race of Tirreno-Adriatico?

The 2017 Tirreno-Adriatico kicks-off today with what’s become a fairly traditional opening team time trial.

>>> Tirreno-Adriatico 2017 start list

The 22 teams will compete over a 22.7km course along the coastal rode out and back from Lido di Camaiore. The profile is completely flat, so we should see some fast times posted on the board by those teams who pride themselves on a fast TTT.

BMC are on of those such teams, and they’ll be the final team off the start ramp at 14:45 (GMT) with last year’s overall winner Greg Van Avermaet within their ranks.

The first team off will be Lotto-Soudal at precisely 13:00, followed by GC hopeful Vincenzo Nibali‘s Bahrain-Merida team (in their first ever TTT) five minutes later.

Another of the GC favourites, Nairo Quintana, will be out on the road 20 minutes later with his Movistar teammates.

Last year’s runners-up in the opening TTT, Quick-Step, will be off eighth at 13:35 and will be hoping to best the likes of BMC after narrowly missing out to the American team in last year’s race.

Britain’s Team Sky and Geraint Thomas will be starting their run at 14:15, with six more teams to follow.

Tirreno-Adriatico TTT start times (Greenwich Mean Time)

1. Lotto-Soudal 13:00

2. Bahrain-Merida 13:05

3. Trek-Segafredo 13:10

4. Team Sunweb 13:15

5. Bardiani CSF 13:20

6. Movistar Team 13:25

7. Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13:30

8. Quick-Step Floors 13:35

9. Cannondale-Drapac 13:40

10. FDJ 13:45

11. Orica-Scott 13:50

12. Dimension Data 13:55

13. Team Novo Nordisk 14:00

14. Androni Giocattoli 14:05

15. Astana Pro Team 14:10

16. Team Sky 14:15

17. Katusha-Alpecin 14:20

18. Bora-Hansgrohe 14:25

19. Nippo-Vini Fantini 14:30

20. Ag2r La Mondiale 14:35

21. UAE Team Emirates 14:40

22. BMC Racing Team 14:45