Tony Martin has eight stitches in his face after Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne crash

Katusha-Alpecin rider hopes to recover in time for Paris-Nice

After a nasty crash at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, Tony Martin has said that he hopes to be in action again at Paris-Nice, despite needing eight stitches in his face.

The German time trial specialist crashed from an elite group with around 55km to go in the race after appearing to either hit a parked car or clip the kerb while riding at the back of an echelon.

It was a bad crash with Martin going over the top of his handlebars, landing on his face and holding his head in his hands as he sat on the road.

Despite having blood flowing down his face, and apparently not receiving any immediate medical attention, the Katusha-Alpecin rider got back on his bike and continued to ride for a number of kilometres before eventually abandoning and being taken to hospital.

Martin had been due to take part in Paris-Nice, which starts on March 5, before possibly returning to Belgium to compete in the rest of the cobbled season.