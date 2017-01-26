Tour de France 2017 wildcard teams announced

Three French teams and one Belgian squad will join the 18 WorldTour squads in the 2017 Tour de France

Tour de France organiser ASO has unveiled its four wildcard team selections for the 2017 race, which takes place over July 1-23.

French teams Cofidis, Direct Energie and Fortuneo-Vital Concept have been awarded places at the prestigious Grand Tour, along with Belgian outfit Wanty-Groupe Gobert, who ride the Tour for the first time.

The four wildcards will join 18 WorldTour-level teams that have automatic entry into the Tour de France, bringing the total to 22 teams.

ASO also announced the wildcard teams for Paris-Nice (March 5-12) and Critérium du Dauphiné (June 4-11). Both of these week-long stage races are also within the UCI’s top-level WorldTour calendar, with automatic entry for all 18 WorldTeams.

Cofidis, Direct Energie and Fortuneo-Vital Concept will join French team Delko Marseille Provence KTM at Paris-Nice, with Cofidis, Delko Marseille Provence KTM, Direct Energie and Wanty-Groupe Gobert attending the Critérium du Dauphiné.

The 2017 Tour de France starts in Dusseldorf, Germany on Saturday July 1 and finishes three weeks later in Paris on Sunday, July 23. British rider Chris Froome (Team Sky) enters the race as defending champion.

Tour de France 2017 teams

Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)

Astana Pro Team (Kaz)

Bahrain-Merida (Brn)

BMC Racing Team (USA)

Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger)

Cannondale-Drapac (USA)

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra)

Direct Energie (Fra)

FDJ (Fra)

Fortuneo-Vital Concept (Fra)

Lotto Soudal (Bel)

Movistar Team (Spa)

Orica-Scott (Aus)

Quick-Step Floors (Bel)

Team Dimension Data (RSA)

Team Katusha-Alpecin (Sui)

Team Lotto NL-Jumbo (Ned)

Team Sky (GBr)

Team Sunweb (Ger)

Trek-Segafredo (USA)

UAE Abu Dhabi (UAE)

Wanty-Groupe Gobert (Bel)