Tour de France 2018 route: Grand Départ confirmed for Pays de la Loire region

Organisers ASO confirm the 2018 edition of the Tour will begin in the Western region of France, with full details set for February 28

Organisers ASO have confirmed that the Tour de France 2018 route will begin in the western-central French region of Pays de la Loire.

>>> Tour de France 2017 route revealed

The department of Vendée will be the section of the region that hosts the roll out of the 2018 Tour. The department has hosted the Grand Départ no less than five times out of the nine times it has been in the region.

Vendée sits south of the city of Nantes and north of the coastal city of La Rochelle, with La Roche-sur-Yon the principal commune of the area with a population of around 53,000.

The first Départ in the region was in Nantes in 1957, with the most recent edition kicking-off Cadel Evans’ triumphant Tour in 2011 when the race started in Passage du Gois.

Now what will be the 105th edition of the Tour in 2018 will start in Venée. Full details of Départ’s stages are set to be revealed on February 28, however newspaper Le Télégramme reports that the opening three stages will be based around the Puy de Fou theme park before heading to Brittany.

Reports emerged late last year that the race will then take on some of the dirt roads of Brittany that have become synonymous with French one-day race Tro-Bro Léon.

The announcement marks a continuing trend for organisers ASO to alternate between giving the Départ to a foreign country and beginning the Tour in France.

The German city of Düsseldorf kicks-off proceedings for the 2017 Tour de France, while Mont Saint-Michel in Normandy hosted it in 2016.

Two foreign starts preceded that with Utrecht in the Netherlands and Yorkshire in 2015 and 2016 respectively.