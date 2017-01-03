Tour Down Under 2017 start list

List of teams and riders taking part in the 2017 Tour Down Under (January 17-22)

The Tour Down Under kicks off the 2017 WorldTour calendar on January 17-22, with six stages around Adelaide, South Australia.

WorldTour teams will be there as they look to prepare for the bigger races in the season, and the biggest name in the sport, Peter Sagan, has already confirmed his participation, as has Esteban Chaves.

>>> Tour Down Under 2017: Latest news, previews and reports

Among the other riders who are expected to take part are Ben Swift, who will be making his debut with UAE-Abu Dhabi (formerly Lampre-Merida), and four-time Tour Down Under winner Simon Gerrans (Orica-Scott)

We’ll be updating this Tour Down Under start list as and when the teams start to announce their line ups.

Ag2r-La Mondiale (Fra)

Jan Bakelants (Bel)

Clément Chevrier (Fra)

Julien Bérard (Fra)

François Bidard (Fra)

Ben Gastauer (Lux)

Matteo Montaguti (Ita)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita)

Astana Pro Team (Kaz)

To be confirmed

Bahrain-Merida (Bhr)

Giovanni Visconti (Ita)

Ondrej Cink (Cze)

Tsgabu Grmay (Eth)

Meiyin Wang (Chn)

BMC Racing Team (USA)

Richie Porte (Aus)

Damiano Caruso (Ita)

Rohan Dennis (Aus)

Amaël Moinard (Fra)

Miles Scotson (Aus)

Danilo Wyss (Sui)

Francisco Ventoso (Esp)

Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger)

Peter Sagan (Svk)

Cannondale-Drapac (USA)

Brendan Canty (Aus)

Michael Woods (Can)

Dimension Data (RSA)

To be confirmed

FDJ (Fra)

Anthony Roux (Fra)

Katusha-Alpecin (Sui)

Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor)

Jose Goncalves (Por)

Maurits Lammertink (Ned)

Tiago Machado (Por)

Baptiste Planckaert (Bel)

Jhonatan Restrepo (Col)

Angel Vicioso (Esp)

Lotto-Soudal (Bel)

Sander Armee (Bel)

Lars Bak (Den)

Sean De Bie (Bel)

Thomas De Gendt (Bel)

Adam Hansen (Aus)

James Shaw (GBr)

Rafael Valls (Esp)

LottoNL-Jumbo (Ned)

Robert Gesink (Ned)

Koen Bouwman (Ned)

Paul Martens (Ger)

Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned)

Enrico Battaglin (Ita)

Robert Wagner (Ger)

Alexey Vermeulen (USA)

Movistar (Esp)

Carlos Barbero (Esp)

Jesús Herrada (Esp)

José Herrada (Esp)

Gorka Izagirre (Esp)

Victor de la Parte (Esp)

Marc Soler (Esp)

Jasha Sütterlin (Ger)

Orica-Scott (Aus)

Caleb Ewan (Aus)

Simon Gerrans (Aus)

Esteban Chaves (Col)

Quick-Step Floors (Bel)

To be confirmed

Sunweb (Ger)

To be confirmed

Team Sky (GBr)

Geraint Thomas (GBr)

Trek-Segafredo (USA)

Koen De Kort (Ned)

UAE Abu Dhabi (UAE)

Ben Swift (GBr)

Marco Marcato (Ita)

Marko Klump (Slo)

Vegard Laengen (Nor)

Louis Meintjes (RSA)

Manuele Mori (Ita)

Diego Ulissi (Ita)

UniSA-Australia

Lucas Hamilton (Aus)

Jai Hindley (Aus)

Michael Storer (Aus)

Callum Scotson (Aus)