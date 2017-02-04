Tour of Britain 2017 route: what we know so far

Rumours have begun circulating as to the 2017 Tour of Britain route, with the full announcement expected in the coming months.

Glasgow hosted the start of the race last year, and it was reported in 2015 that Scotland would once again host the race’s Grand Depart in 2017, with the country’s capital Edinburgh playing host.

Where the race goes directly from there is not yet known or even speculated, but organisers SweetSpot have in previous years spent no more than two days north of the border.

The Tour of Britain route tends to spend a lot of time in the south-west of the country, and although the Exeter Express and Echo have reported that it won’t revisit Devon this September, Gloucestershire and Worcestershire are both very much in the running.

Worcester City Council announced last October that they needed £80,000 to bring the race back to the city, having last held the start in 2014.

The nearby Cotswolds have also bid to host the race, with the idea being that the race would take in Tewkesbury before a finish in Cheltenham, which revealed its intentions to host a start or finish last March.

Successful hosts of this year’s race, Rhondda Cynon Taf council are aiming to bring the race back to the Cynon Valley in Wales once again. Stage five of the 2016 race, won by Jack Bauer, started in Aberdare Park and finished in Bath.

The final stage is typically a circuit race around London, with the organisers fond of the tradition of finishing a national tour in the capital.

The 2017 race commences on Sunday, September 3 and finishes on Sunday, September 10.