Tour of California 2017 start list: Peter Sagan and Mark Cavendish among many star names

The provisional start list of riders taking part in the 2017 Amgen Tour of California (May 11-20)

Two-time world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) will headline the 12th edition of the 2017 Amgen Tour of California (11-20 May) this year along with other top sprinters.

The ‘King of California’, as he is affectionately known in those parts, will be joined by other top names including Mark Cavendish (Dimension-Data), Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin), and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo). It’s a packed field, and Sagan will be hoping to add to his record 15 stage wins in the event.

Speaking about the upcoming race in May, Sagan said: “Racing in California is a challenge and a joy every time.”

“I hope to continue building on the success I’ve had at the Amgen Tour of California, and know all the riders will do our best to give the incredible fans another good show this year,” Sagan added.

Reigning champion Julian Alaphilippe (Quickstep-Floors) will also be attendance as he looks to retain the crown he won in 2016.

2017 Amgen Tour of California start list (provisional)



Astana (Kazakhstan)

Miguel Ángel Lopez (Spa)

BMC Racing Team (USA)

Bora – Hansgrohe (Germany)

Peter Sagan (Svk)

Rafal Majka (Pol)

Cannondale-Drapac (USA)

Andrew Talansky (USA)

Cofidis (France)

Nacer Bouhanni (Fra)

Dimension Data (RSA)

Lachlan Morton (Nzl)

Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis (USA)

Katusha – Alpecin (Russia)

Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor)

LottoNL-Jumbo (Netherlands)

Alexey Vermeulen (USA)

Robert Gesink (Ned)

Floris De Tier (Bel)

Team Novo Nordisk (USA)

Quick-Step Floors (Belgium)

David De La Cruz (Spa)

Rally Cycling (USA)

Team Sky (Great Britain)

Ian Boswell (USA)

Team Sunweb (Germany)

Trek – Segafredo (USA)

Ruben Guerreiro (Por)

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team (USA)