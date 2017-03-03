Tour Series unveils 2017 venues and expanded women’s series

The 10 rounds of the 2017 Pearl Izumi Tour Series will take place entirely in May, and feature new venues

The 10 host venues for the 2017 Pearl Izumi Tour Series have been announced, along with several significant changes to the televised criterium series.

All of the rounds will now take place within the month of May, and will include events held in London’s Wembley Park, Northwich and Aberdeen for the first time in the series’ nine-year history.

The series kicks off on Tuesday May 9 in Redditch and concludes in Stevenage on Bank Holiday Monday, May 29. For the first time, there will be two rounds on a Saturday evening: a new circuit of Bath on May 20 and Durham on May 27.

The Wembley Park round on Tuesday May 16 will use a 1.5-kilometre circuit that runs through the concourse of Wembley Stadium.

Seven professional men’s teams will contest the series, comprising defending 2016 champions JLT Condor, One Pro Cycling, Madison Genesis, Team Raleigh GAC, Bike Channel Canyon, Metaltek Kuota and Morvélo Basso.

The women’s Matrix Fitness Grand Prix Series has expanded to feature eight rounds, with 13 teams now listed to take part.

The teams lining up will be: Aprire HSS Hire, Drops, Liv Epic, NCC Group-Kuota-Torelli, Sunsport Velo, Team Breeze, Team Ford EcoBoost, Team Jadan p/b Viva La Velo, Team OnForm, Team WNT Pro Cycling and VeloSchills Interbike RT.

Highlights of all rounds will be televised on ITV4.

“We are delighted to be bringing The Tour Series to Wembley Park,” said Tour Series race director Mick Bennett.

“We are privileged to have the opportunity to race in this spectacular location and one that is so synonymous with world-class sporting events. This year’s Series has a fantastic range of venues, including new events in Northwich and Aberdeen that will bring the events to new audiences.

“There are more women’s teams than ever before, reflecting the growth of the women’s sport, while the line-up of men’s teams is incredibly strong, with no clear favourite among them for the Tour Series title.

“Fans at all of our venues and at home watching on ITV4 can look forward to some amazing racing from these top-class athletes, as The Tour Series continues to provide an unparalleled platform of action, entertainment and engagement for all of our partners.”

Pearl Izumi Tour Series 2017 rounds

* denotes that round will include a women’s Matrix Fitness Grand Prix Series event

Tuesday May 9: Redditch *

Thursday May 11: Stoke-on-Trent *

Friday May 12: Northwich *

Tuesday May 16: Wembley Park *

Thursday May 18: Croydon *

Saturday May 20: Bath *

Tuesday May 23: Motherwell *

Thursday May 25: Aberdeen

Saturday May 27: Durham

Monday May 29: Stevenage *