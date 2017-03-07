Twitter reacts to a wet and windy Paris-Nice stage two

Riders tweet from the warmth of their team buses after a tough day in the saddle

The second stage of Paris-Nice 2017 was another wet one, with the peloton battered by rain throughout the 195km stage, with crosswinds also splitting the bunch to pieces within the first 20km of the stage.

It was one of those days where the life of a professional cyclist doesn’t seem quite so good, with many of the peloton taking to Twitter after the stage to talk about their experiences from a tough day in the saddle.

Team Sunweb‘s Zico Waeytens suffered more than most, eventually rolling in in 162nd place out of 167 finishers.

Simon Gerrans with a similar look to many of the riders after the stage.

Quick-Step Floors’ Marcel Kittel made it all the way to the finish with the front group, then suffered from frozen fingers in the finale.

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg made a pretty big error.

Jelle Wallays handed out the kudos to his fellow riders…

… as did André Greipel.

This will be a day to live long in the memory of Dan Martin.

Good news, Simon, today’s sunny and you’ve got a big tailwind all day.

While Steven Kruijswijk summed up the day perfectly in five words and one picture.