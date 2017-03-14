Two-time Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Shand announces retirement

28-year-old has five World Championship titles along with her two Olympic golds

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Shand has announced her retirement from professional cycling at the age of 28.

Rowsell Shand won two Olympic gold medals as part of the women’s team pursuit squad in London in 2012 and in Rio in 2016, as well as taking five World Championship titles between 2008 and 2014.

In an announcement on her website, Rowsell Shand described her decision to retire as “the hardest I’ve ever had to make, but now is the time to move on.”

“I want to thank the amazing team at British Cycling; from the world class team behind the team who work tirelessly to ensure we have the best preparation for events, to the very first youth coaches who talent spotted me back when I was 15,” Rowsell Shand continued.

“I couldn’t have done it without you! Thank you to all my team mates past and present, the cycling clubs and teams I have been a part of, my brilliant sponsors, the amazing fans for their fantastic encouragement, and to my family for their incredible support throughout my career.”

As for the future, Rowsell Shand says that she will be setting up her own coaching company, as well as training for this summer’s Etape du Tour, which at 178km will be her “longest bike ride ever”.