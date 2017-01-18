‘Vinokourov said my ban meant he could not hire me. That made me laugh’

Luca Paolini announces his retirement 18 months after testing positive for cocaine

Luca Paolini has announced his retirement from professional cycling 18 months on from being kicked out of the Tour de France after testing positive for cocaine.

Speaking to Gazetta della Sport, Paolini said that he had been training hard in an attempt to return to the sport, but had been unsuccessful in finding a team willing to take him.

>>> Eight reasons why the 2017 racing season is shaping up to be an absolute cracker