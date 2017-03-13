Volta a Catalunya 2017 live TV guide

Where to watch live coverage and catch highlights of the 2017 edition of the Volta a Catalunya (March 20-26).

The Volta a Catalunya promises to be another entertaining affair this year as plenty of the big name GC riders will be travelling to Spain to step up their preparation for the major goals of the season.

>>> Volta a Catalunya 2017 start list

Chris Froome (Team Sky), Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) are the big names that will headline the week-long event; both will be looking to lay down a marker ahead in Catalunya.

Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) will also be in Catalunya at the end of March; the 24-year-old Briton will be putting his focus towards the Giro d’Italia this season after a impressive Tour de France campaign last year. If Yates can recapture the form which saw him the win the young riders jersey at the Tour last year, he could well be a threat in the overall classification.

André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) headlines a fairly strong sprinters field along with the Frenchman Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis).

Volta a Catalunya 2017: Stages

Stage one, March 20: Calella to Calella, 178.9km

Stage two, March 21: Banyoles to Banyoles (TTT), 41.3km

Stage three, March 22: Matoro to La Molina, 188.3km

Stage four, March 23: Llivia to Igualada, 194.3km

Stage five, March 24: Valls to Lo Port Tortosa, 182km

Stage six, March 25: Tortosa to Reus, 189.7km

Stage seven, March 26: Barcelona to Barcelona, 138.7km

TV Schedule

Monday, March 20

From 12.00pm: LIVE stage one, Eurosport 1 & HD

Tuesday, March 21

12.00pm: LIVE stage two, Eurosport 1 & HD

Wednesday, March 22

12.00pm: LIVE stage three, Eurosport 1 & HD

Thursday, March 23

12.00pm: LIVE stage four, Eurosport 1 & HD

Friday, March 24

12.00pm: LIVE stage five, Eurosport 1 & HD

Saturday, March 25

12.00pm: LIVE stage six, Eurosport 1 & HD

Sunday, March 26

12.00pm: LIVE stage seven, Eurosport 1 & HD

Social media/web

Official Twitter account: @VoltaCatalunya

Official website: www.voltacatalunya.cat [in Catalan/Spanish]