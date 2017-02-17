Primoz Roglic takes Volta ao Algarve lead as Dan Martin drops out of contention

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) takes over race lead as Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) wins stage

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) followed up on his second place in Thursday’s summit finish with a strong ride in today’s time trial to take over from Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) at the top of the general classification at the Volta ao Algarve.

The Slovenian national champion produced a strong ride on the flat coastal course in southern Portugal, stopping the clock five seconds slower than stage winner Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) to finish third on the stage and take the overall race lead.

A time trial stage winner at last year’s Giro d’Italia, Roglic was one of the favourites going into the stage, and rode well over the course of the generally flat stage, finishing just one second behind world time trial champion Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin).

Meanwhile Martin, wearing an ill-fitting yellow skinsuit, never looked comfortable, falling out of the contention for the overall race win, finishing nearly a minute and a half behind the leading riders.

Results

Volta ao Algarve 2017, stage three: Lagoa to Alto da Fóia, 189.3km

1. Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) Movistar, in 21-24

2. Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin, at 4 secs

3. Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNL-Jumbo, at 5 secs

4. Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky, at same time

5. Lars Boom (Ned) Astana, at 11 secs

6. Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ, at 12 secs

7. Alex Dowsett (Gbr) Movistar, at 16 secs

8. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data, at 20 secs

9. Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar, at same time

10. Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Soudal, at 21 secs

General classification after stage three

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNL-Jumbo, in 9-36-29

2. Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky, at 22 secs

3. Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) Movistar, at 36 secs

4. Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Soudal, at 55 secs

5. Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana, at 59 secs

6. Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors, at 1-31

7. Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin, at 1-40

8. Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal, at 1-49

9. Amaro Manuel Antunes (Por) W52-FC Porto-Porto Canal, at 1-54

10. Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting Clube de Portuga/Tavira, 1056