Vuelta a España 2017 route set to include nine summit finishes

The Vuelta a España route for 2017 is set to feature nine summit finishes, including the Alto de l’Angliru and a single, relatively short individual time trial.

The full route announcement will be made on Thursday evening, but local press is already reporting details of the entire route of the 2017 Vuelta a España which will start across the border in France on Saturday, August 19, and finish in the Spanish capital of Madrid three weeks later

>>> Vuelta a España organiser: We’d never create a course just for Chris Froome’

The first stage will be team time trial in Nîmes, before two road stages take the race across the south of France of Gruissan, then across the border to Andorra la Vella on stage three.

Despite traversing the Pyrenees, the first uphill finish of the race does not come until stage five on Spain’s Mediterranean coast, with the 2km climb to Ermita Santa Lucia averaging almost 12 per cent.

Similar uphill tests await the riders on stages eight and nine, with the 3.8km, 11 per cent climb of Xorret de Cati, and the 3.6km, 10 per cent climb of Cumbre del Sol where Tom Dumoulin beat Chris Froome to take the red jersey in 2015.

Following a rest day on Monday, August 28, the race will spend a tough second week winding its way around southern Spain, with three more summit finishes at Calar Alto, La Pandera, and the brutal Sierra Nevada.

>>> Vuelta a España 2017: everything you need to know

This climb was last used in the race in 2015, however it appears that the 2017 Vuelta a España route will stop at the Sierra Nevada ski resort at a height of 2,100m above sea level, and will not continue to the Pico Veleta which boasts the highest paved road in Europe at 3,300m.

The riders will then be treated to a lengthy transfer to northern Spain on the second rest day, which will be immediately followed by the only individual time trial of the race on stage 16.

This will start on the Circuito los Arcos motor racing circuit, and should be around 32km in length, finishing in the nearby town of Logroño.

Two more summit finishes follow on the next two days at Los Machucos and Santo Toribio, before the race is decided on the slopes of the Alto de l’Angliru on the penultimate stage.

This 12.2km climb averages 10.2 per cent and reaches 23.5 per cent and has been a popular, but controversial, stomping ground for the Vuelta a España over the last 15 years.

In 2002, riders and teams protested due to the conditions made worst by heavy rain. David Millar stopped ahead of the line and handed over his race number.

When the Vuelta last visited in 2013, it did so without a hitch. Frenchman Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) won and said, “It’s one of the hardest climbs in the mountains.”

The race will finish in Madrid on Sunday, September 10.

With the race still months away, few riders have committed to the race, although Team Sky‘s Chris Froome has stated that it could be one of his aims, with the Brit having three times finished second in Madrid.

Nairo Quintana is the Vuelta a España defending champion, but is unlikely to return to the race in 2017, instead having his eye on both the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France.

Vuelta a España 2017 route

Stage one: Nîmes (France) (TTT)

Stage two: Nîmes (France) – Gruissan (France)

Stage three: Prades (France) – Andorra la Vella (Andorra)

Stage four: Escaldes-Engordany (Andorra) – Tarragona (Spain)

Stage five: Benicassim – Ermita Santa Lucia

Stage six: Villareal – Sagunto

Stage seven: Lliria – Cuenca

Stage eight: Hellin – Xorret de Cati

Stage nine: Orihuela (Alicante) – Cumbre del Sol

Rest Day

Stage 10: Caravaca de la Cruz – Alhama

Stage 11: Lorca – Calar Alto

Stage 12: Motril – Antequera

Stage 13 Coín – Tomares

Stage 14: Ecija – La Pandera

Stage 15: Alcala la Real – Sierra Nevada

Rest Day

Stage 16: Circuito los Arcos – Logroño (ITT)

Stage 17: Villadiego – Los Machucos

Stage 18: Suances – Santo Toribio

Stage 19: Parque de Redes – Gijon

Stage 20: Corvera – Alto de l’Angliru

Stage 21: Arroyomolinos – Madrid