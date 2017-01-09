Watch: Rider celebrates a lap early in Australian National Champs after ‘getting a bit excited’

Brendan Canty (Cannondale-Drapac) says that he is not embarrassed by his mistake

After hours of toiling in the Victorian sun, Brendan Canty thought he had reason to celebrate at the Australian National Championships.

The Cannondale-Drapac rider had ridden a textbook race, bridging across from the peloton to join and elite breakaway group, before launching a solo attack that gave him plenty of time to celebrate his first national title.

>>> Watch: First national champions crowned for 2017

The only problem? There was still a lap to go.

With the line approaching, the 24-year-old turned to the camera motorbike for a smile and a fist pump, before realising his mistake as the bell rung as he crossed the line, and attempting to hold onto his lead for the final lap.

Unfortunately for Canty it was not to be, and he would eventually finish seventh, not quite having the legs left to challenge in the bunch sprint, which was won by BMC Racing‘s Miles Scotson.

Speaking to SBS after the race, Canty said that he was not embarrassed about his mistake.

“It’s a long, hot day, but with a couple of laps to go you get a bit excited and things get out of hand a bit,” Canty said.

>>> Take a look at Morgan Kneisky’s finish line fail

“The feeling of thinking you might stay away is super-exciting. Then ‘you have another lap to go’ – the high and low of that, I can’t really articulate that right now. It’s going to be a little bit disappointing for me.

“There’s nothing to be ashamed of and I’m really proud of the way I rode today.”

Canty is certainly not the first rider to have celebrated too early thinking that the race was over, and some of our collection of early celebrations are a whole lot worse.