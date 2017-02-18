Watch: ‘Most slippery thing I’ve ever ridden through’ – the moment Tour of Oman peloton fell on water

A large proportion of the Tour of Oman peloton were upended by the slippery surface on stage five

A video on Twitter has captured the moment that a large number of the Tour of Oman peloton were upended by a slippery road surface.

Midway through the fifth and penultimate stage on Saturday, the peloton were riding a flat stretch of road when a number of riders slipped on what appeared to be water from an overflowing stream.

Romain Bardet suffered a crash in the stage and although he made no reference afterwards to the conditions on the road, it is likely that he fell on the water.

Mark Christian (Aqua Blue) was involved in the day’s breakaway and also fell, with commentator Anthony McCrossan writing on Twitter that the Isle of Man rider “hit the deck as they go through water on the road”. He was able to rejoin the break.

Dimension Data‘s Nathan Haas, who finished tenth on the stage, aired his views.

Photos detail the aftermath of the crash, with a lot of riders on the floor and strewn across each other. From the video it is clear that a number of the peloton were inspecting their bikes after getting back up.