Watch: Tour of Oman stage two highlights

Ben Herman (BMC Racing) wins stage two of the 2017 Tour of Oman

After the sprinters – namely Marcel Kittel – dominated the Dubai Tour, the Omanian race is a much hillier affair, thus attracting GC riders such as Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Fabio Aru (Astana).

Stage two had an uphill finish, which was not enough to tempt the climbers out, but was targetted by the puncheurs, with Ben Hermans (BMC Racing) emerging victorious ahead of Rui Costa (UAE Abu Dhabi) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana).

Hermans win came at the end of a tough day of racing, with the first hour being covered at more than 50kmh, and a big fight among riders to get into the day’s break.

>>> Six things to look out for at the Tour of Oman

It was then a day of attrition as only a small peloton made it through the lumpy final third of the race to contest the finish.

There were numerous attacks in the final kilometres, with Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data) being the first to make a bid for glory, but Hermans was the smartest and strongest of the lot, biding his time in the pursuing peloton, before launching clear with 200m to go on the final ramp to the line.