Watch: Tour of Oman stage one highlights

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) won the opening stage of the 2017 Tour of Oman.

The second Middle-East race of the season began today, with the six-stage Tour of Oman getting underway.

After the sprinters – namely Marcel Kittel – dominated the Dubai Tour, the Omanian race is a much hillier affair, thus attracting GC riders such as Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Fabio Aru (Astana).

But on stage one it was the fast men who were always expected to emerge victorious, and so it was Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) who crossed the line first – his fifth victory in this race.

Italian pair Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension-Data) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) rounded off the podium. Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) showed a rare sprinting quality, placing fourth.

Five riders were involved in the day’s breakaway, gaining a gap of three minutes, but they were reeled in by the peloton with 10km remaining. Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors) crashed with 700m to go.

The win for Kristoff was his second of the season. The Norwegian won stage two of the Etoile de Bessèges, a race where he came second behind Arnaud Démare (FDJ) on two stages.

Kristoff is using the race to prepare for the Spring Classics. He is a previous winner of Milan-San Remo and the Tour of Flanders.

Although described as hilly parcours, there could yet be more chances for the sprinting teams on stage two, four and six. Stage three and stage five finish with uphill finishes.

It is the fifth stage, the Queen stage, where the GC winner is likely to be determined, with the climb to Green Mountain.