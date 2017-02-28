Which WorldTour team is still without a win in 2017, and which are well into double figures?

Quick-Step Floors tops the charts after the first few races of the season

With the season now nearly six weeks old, and with a slight pause in the racing this week before Strade Bianche on Saturday, and Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico the following week, it’s time to look back at the opening races of the year and pick out some of the winners and losers.

Despite missing out at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne this weekend, Quick-Step Floors have been the most successful team so far this year, racking up 13 UCI wins already, courtesy of six different riders.

Six of those victories came at the Vuelta a San Juan thanks to Fernando Gaviria, Tom Boonen, and Maximiliano Richeze, before Marcel Kittel swept up three stages and the overall at the Dubai Tour.

Two wins behind Quick-Step are BMC Racing. Along with Greg Van Avermaet’s win at Het Nieuwsblad last weekend, the team has managed to take overall victories in three stage races thanks to Richie Porte at the Tour Down Under, Ben Hermans at the Tour of Oman, and Rohan Dennis at the Tour de La Provence.

At the other end of the spectrum come Cannondale-Drapac, who are the only WorldTour team yet to take a victory in 2017 after Dmitry Gruzdev took Astana’s first win of the year at the Asian Cycling Championships yesterday.

The closest that Cannondale have come to a victory is Simon Clarke’s second place on stage five of the Ruta del Sol, with Sep Vanmarcke’s third place in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad being the team’s only podium in a WorldTour race.

Alongside Astana there are two other teams with only a single victory: Bahrain-Merida, whose only win came back in January at the Vuelta a San Juan, and Bora-Hansgrohe, who have Peter Sagan to thank with his win at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne.

Among Professional Continental teams Direct Energie are the most successful with four wins, while six teams are yet to chalk up a victory.