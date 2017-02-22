Strava now available on Apple Watch

The popular fitness tracking app Strava has released an update allowing you to record workouts without carrying your smart phone.

Athletes can now record Strava activities via Apple Watch Series 2, untethered from their iOS device using a new app. Previously, athletes had to simultaneously carry their smart phone in order to record to Strava, but the new app will allow users l advantage of the Apple watch’s hardware capabilities by recording their workouts and heart rate data without their iOS device.

Mateo Ortega, Strava’s Head of Integration explained “research and athlete feedback often drives new Strava features and integrations,” adding, “we’re excited to add to our growing list of compatible devices, and see this as the first step in providing our athletes an excellent Strava experience on the Apple Watch Series 2. Our athletes can look forward to continued updates as we strive to provide the best Watch experience possible.”

Users already running Strava on their Apple Watches will see the app update automatically when they update Strava on their iOS device. Athletes can install Strava by visiting the App Store on their iOS device.

Alternatively, for non Apple Watch users, Strava also announced, earlier this month, its Android Wear 2.0 app, which is intended to allow the same functionality for Android based devices.

Users will not require a Strava Premium account to use the app, however Strava Premium will unlock additional features such as Beacon and Live Segments. To learn more about Strava, visit www.strava.com and to download the new app you can click here.