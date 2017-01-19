12 of the best upcoming cycling sportives to ride

A selection of the best cycling sportives and events that take place in the next two months

There are hundreds of cycling events throughout 2017 in virtually every corner of Britain, as the popularity of cycling shows no sign of diminishing.

To help you pick out some of the best events to ride, we present a selection of sportives and other rides over the coming weeks.

January

Sunday January 22

Velo Schils Interbike Sportive

Colchester, Essex

50 and 74km

Starting from the Velo Schils Interbike shop in Colchester, this event features two distances in the Essex countryside but the option to join a ‘fast’ group on the full 74km distance. Entry costs just £7.

Saturday January 28

Resolutions Sportive

Aldershot, Hampshire

17, 36 and 52 mile routes

A ride designed to help those who made a New Year resolution to ride more: the routes all take in the hills and scenery of the North Downs, starting and finishing at Aldershot Barracks.

February

Saturday February 11

The Rocket Sportive

Amberley, West Sussex

16, 33 and 62 mile routes

A ride that takes place in the relatively flat Weald between the North and South Downs, and with warm feed stations offering hot drinks – ideal for February.

Saturday February 18-Sunday February 19

Kielder Cross Challenge

Kielder Forest Park, Northumberland

40 and 60km routes

This off-road event includes two rides, on Saturday (Feb 18) is a night ride around the entire Lakeside Way and Sunday’s (Feb 19) outing is an endurance challenge. Riders can do one event, or both for a total of 100km (62 miles).

Sunday February 26

Wattbike No Excuses Sportive

East of England Showground, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire

54 and 84 mile routes

Those who turn up and take part after entering the No Excuses will have their entry fee refunded, therefore allowing them to ride for free – literally, there’s no excuse for not doing it.

Sunday February 26

Bucks Road Sportive

Rickmansworth, Herts

85 and 100km routes

The Chiltern Hills host the Bucks Road Sportive, which promises to be quite a challenge for a February day.

March

Saturday March 4

Cycling Weekly Wiltshire Wildcat

Salisbury Racecourse, Wiltshire

30, 61 and 81 mile routes

Cycling Weekly‘s 2017 sportive series kicks off in the West Country, with a downland route through ancient villages and rolling scenery, and starting/finishing at the well-appointed Salisbury Racecourse.

Sunday March 5

Evans Cycles Leeds Road Sportive

Harewood House Estate, Leeds

30, 50 and 75 mile routes

Just under 7,000 feet (2000 metres) of ascending feature in the long version of Evans Cycles’ Leeds Road Sportive, which takes in the Wharfedale Valley.

Saturday March 11

Wiggle Ups and Downs Sportive

Cranleigh, Surrey

37, 53 and 80 mile routes

As the name suggests, this is a ride that is not short of hills. Quiet country lanes take you around the Surrey Hills and touching into Sussex and the edge of the South Downs.

Sunday March 12

The Spring Onion

Cobham, Surrey

65 mile route

With over 5,000 feet (1524 metres) of climbing during its 65 miles, the Spring Onion may well make your eyes water.

Sunday March 19

Wheelbase Spring Classic

Kendal, Cumbria

40 and 66 mile routes

Both of the distances offered by the Wheelbase Spring Classic include a timed effort up the 1.7-mile Shap climb, giving an extra dimension to this testing ride.

Sunday March 26

Wiggle Spring Saddle

Newmarket, Suffolk

40, 70 and 100 mile routes

Newmarket Racecourse hosts this spring ride that takes in the counties of Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex. The three route distances are all relatively flat – but that just means you can go faster!