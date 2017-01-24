Best cycling sportives in Scotland

Our pick of the best cycling events taking place north of the border

While the number of sportives in Scotland may not be able to match the number of events in southern England, specifically sportives near London, the quality and quantity of events north of the border has certainly improved in recent years.

What’s more, if you’re after a leg-tester, then these events are often among some of the hardest sportives in the UK, with no shortage of long, hard climbs to really put you through your paces.

Wattbike No Excuses Falkirk

Where: Falkirk

When: March 26

More information: www.ukcyclingevents.co.uk/events/no-excuses-sportive-falkirk

The Wiggle No Excuses series is coming north of the border for the first time in 2017. The concept is simple: you pay your entry fee, then if you turn up and ride, the organisers will return your entry fee, no questions asked.

>>> Best cycling sportives for beginners

As an added bonus the Falkirk location is easy to reach from Glasgow and Edinburgh, meaning there’s literally no excuse not to get on your bike for this early season event.

Etape Loch Ness

Where: Inverness, Highlands

When: April 23

More information: www.etapelochness.com

The route of this sportive is simple, but the riding certainly isn’t. Starting and finishing in Inverness, you’ll head south east along the northern bank of Loch Ness, making your way all the way to the bottom, where you’ll turn back along the other side to get back to Inverness.

>>> 12 of the best upcoming sportives to ride

The bad news is that that involves a fair bit of climbing as the road heads away from the loch and into the hills at the mid-point of the route. But at least you won’t have any traffic to worry about, as the event is run entirely on closed roads!

King of the Mountains Sportive

Where: Aboyne, Aberdeenshire

When: May 14

More information: www.komsportive.co.uk

As you can probably guess from the name, there is no shortage of climbing in the King of the Mountains Sportive, which tackles the toughest and most spectacular roads that north eastern Scotland and the Cairngorms have to offer.

>>> Best cycling sportives in Yorkshire

There are two routes to choose from (110mi and 100km), with the highlight of both being the ascent to the Lecht ski station, which will take riders almost 30 minutes to climb.

Brewin Dolphin Ochil Hills 100

Where: Loggend, Fife

When: June 3

More information: www.ukcyclingevents.co.uk/events/ochil-hills-100-sportive

The Brewin Dolphin Ochil Hills sportive takes in some of the best riding that the Ochil Hills have to offer. The route is peppered with tough climbs, and if your legs aren’t quite up to the full 100 mile route, there are also 42 and 75 mile options available.

>>> Best cycling sportives near Bristol

There is also the option of a Velo Club entry, which will let you ride and chat with a special VIP guest, and receive breakfast and coffee at the start, and a complementary massage on your return.

Trossachs Ton

Where: Stirling

When: June 18

More information: www.action.org.uk/trossachs-ton

There are two different routes for this Stirling-based sportive, both of which head west out of the city to give your legs a rude awakening in the Fintry and Gargunnock Hills.

>>> Best sportives near Cambridge

However the main challenge is the ascent of Dukes Pass, a tough 4km climb that is tackled once on the shorter 75 mile route, and twice on the longer 105 mile route.

Bealach Mor

When: Saturday, September 2

Where: Kinlochewe, Scotland

More information: www.handsonevents.co.uk

The Applecross peninsula on the west coast of Scotland may be remote, but it’s making the trip to ride one of the most spectacular roads in the UK: Bealach na Ba. This hair-pinned climb is the highlight of the Bealach Mor sportive, climbing over 600m over its 10km length, with spectacular views of the Isle of Skye from the summit.

Galloway Gallop

Where: Galloway Forest Park, Dumfries

When: October 1

More information: www.ukcyclingevents.co.uk/events/galloway-gallop-adventure-cross

For something a little different, the Galloway Gallop offers the riders to test their off-road skills on the tracks and paths of the Galloway Forest Park.

Intended for mountain bikes or cross bikes, the Galloway Gallop is largely made up of forest roads, with plenty of testing climbs (rewarded with stunning views) to test the legs.