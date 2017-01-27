Tweets of the week: Chris Froome, Alex Dowsett, Tony Martin, and more

Here are our top picked tweets from the last week in the world of cycling.

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Alex Dowsett, Tom Dumoulin and more

1. That’s actually a normal size tennis racket. Chris Froome is just much smaller than he looks on a bike.

2. In other tennis/cycling news… don’t give up the day job, Nairo.

3. Can we play guess the team-mate?

4. Tom Dumoulin not enjoying the bad weather in Spain.

5. Looks like a tough training session.

6. Sam Bennett – aka the big S

7. The roads can be like that in England too, although maybe not quite as warm.

8. Team Wiggins’s Liam Holohan comes clean about the contents of his Jiffy bag

9. Finally, any excuse to watch this again.