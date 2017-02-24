Tweets of the Week: Chris Froome, André Greipel, Tom Dumoulin, and more

Our top picked tweets from the last seven days

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Chris Froome, Tom Dumoulin, and André Greipel.

1. If he does then he’ll have to resign

2. He came pretty close

3. Cycling blogger the Inner Ring with an irreverent take on the whole sliced shoe saga

4. Cue the Benny Hill theme tune

6. Definitely tensing

7. She’s not a four-time national champion for nothing

8. They’re the most flattering type…

9. The Lotto-Soudal pit crew practising hard at the Yas Marina F1 circuit