Tweets of the week: Marcel Kittel, Alex Dowsett, Michal Golas, and more

Here are our top picked tweets from the last seven days of cycling

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Alex Dowsett, Marcel Kittel, Michal Golas, and more.

1. Little (Esteban Chaves) and large (Conor Dunne) at the Herald Sun Tour.

2. Newly crowned triple national champion Dan Bigham stacks up pretty well against Sir Brad (although he could do with working on his ski jumping).

3. Alex Dowsett was not having much fun at the Dubai Tour.

4. And neither was Michal Golas.

5. That said, neither of them could match Marcel Kittel, who finished stage three with blood on his face after being punched by Andriy Grivko.

6. Seems like a reasonable estimate from Phil ‘Donald’ Gaimon

7. Living the dream

8. Rebel

9. Let’s hope that Dave doesn’t see this. Get to bed, Geraint!

10. Christian Vandevelde not quite buying the latest motorised doping allegations.

11. Finally some great progress from Keagan Girdlestone, the Dimension Data rider who was fighting for his life after crashing into the back of a car during a race in Italy in June.